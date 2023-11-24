SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — If you need help finding locally made holiday gifts for your loved ones, look no further than the Illinois Made Gift Guide.

The Illinois Office of Tourism released its annual Illinois Made Gift Guide Friday, highlighting products from 20 Illinois small businesses who offer a variety of goods and services that make great holiday gifts.

“Promoting small businesses is key to the state’s economic growth as it drives tourism across Illinois,” Kristin Richards, the director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, said. “With the help of our guide, both residents and visitors to the state can discover the perfect holiday gift for everyone on their shopping list this year while supporting local businesses in every region of Illinois.”

Some of the central Illinois’ businesses highlighted in the gift guide this year include handmade signs from Taylorville’s Farmhouse Signs & Co., knife blacksmith classes at Edge of Normal Workshop in Normal, and scented candles from Springfield’s Wooden It Be Lovely.

The full 2023 gift guide can be found on the Office of Tourism’s website.