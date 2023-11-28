SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firearm deer season is underway in Illinois and hunters are harvesting thousands of deer across the state.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said 53,348 deer were harvested during the first weekend of firearm season, which was Nov. 17 to Nov. 19. That is almost exactly 1,000 more than 2022’s first firearm weekend, when hunters in Illinois took 52,354 deer.

The state’s second firearm weekend takes place Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. Other upcoming deer hunting opportunities include:

Dec. 8 – 10: Muzzleloader-only deer season

Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 28 – 31, Jan. 12 – 14: Late-winter, antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease deer seasons (in select counties only)

Late-winter, antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Through Jan. 14: Archery deer season (closed Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 in counties open for firearm deer season)

People can visit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website for more information on deer hunting, open counties and more.

The table below shows preliminary totals for the first weekend of the 2021, 2022, and 2023 firearm deer harvest seasons throughout Central Illinois. More totals by county can be found here.