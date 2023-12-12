SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers are in after firearm deer season in Illinois concluded on Dec. 3.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources totaled 76,232 deer harvested during the seven-day 2023 firearm deer season. Illinois hunters saw a strong first weekend when they bagged almost 1,000 more deer than in 2022’s first weekend. But the overall 2023 total ends with over 600 less deer than last year, when Illinois hunters took 76,854 deer.

In Central Illinois, hunters contributed 10,383 deer to the statewide total for 2023. Area hunters totaled 10,622 the year prior.

The table below shows preliminary totals throughout Central Illinois for the 2023 firearm deer season, as compared to the 2022 totals. More totals by county can be found here.

CountyFirst 2023Second 2023Total 2023Total 2022
Cass448188636679
Champaign14451195215
Christian417165582558
Clinton588211799803
Coles415174589682
Cumberland511220731817
DeWitt220109329336
Douglas12145166173
Edgar413157570587
Effingham696250946956
Ford8532117126
Iroquois344133477401
Livingston31092402368
Macon13575210230
Menard262114376348
Morgan432235667674
Moultrie15679235224
Piatt8437121134
Sangamon357257614515
Shelby89512310181224
Vermilion419184603572
Illinois Department of Natural Resources

Other upcoming deer hunting opportunities include:

People can visit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website for more information on deer hunting.