SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers are in after firearm deer season in Illinois concluded on Dec. 3.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources totaled 76,232 deer harvested during the seven-day 2023 firearm deer season. Illinois hunters saw a strong first weekend when they bagged almost 1,000 more deer than in 2022’s first weekend. But the overall 2023 total ends with over 600 less deer than last year, when Illinois hunters took 76,854 deer.

In Central Illinois, hunters contributed 10,383 deer to the statewide total for 2023. Area hunters totaled 10,622 the year prior.

The table below shows preliminary totals throughout Central Illinois for the 2023 firearm deer season, as compared to the 2022 totals. More totals by county can be found here.

County First 2023 Second 2023 Total 2023 Total 2022 Cass 448 188 636 679 Champaign 144 51 195 215 Christian 417 165 582 558 Clinton 588 211 799 803 Coles 415 174 589 682 Cumberland 511 220 731 817 DeWitt 220 109 329 336 Douglas 121 45 166 173 Edgar 413 157 570 587 Effingham 696 250 946 956 Ford 85 32 117 126 Iroquois 344 133 477 401 Livingston 310 92 402 368 Macon 135 75 210 230 Menard 262 114 376 348 Morgan 432 235 667 674 Moultrie 156 79 235 224 Piatt 84 37 121 134 Sangamon 357 257 614 515 Shelby 895 123 1018 1224 Vermilion 419 184 603 572 Illinois Department of Natural Resources

