SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers are in after firearm deer season in Illinois concluded on Dec. 3.
Officials with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources totaled 76,232 deer harvested during the seven-day 2023 firearm deer season. Illinois hunters saw a strong first weekend when they bagged almost 1,000 more deer than in 2022’s first weekend. But the overall 2023 total ends with over 600 less deer than last year, when Illinois hunters took 76,854 deer.
In Central Illinois, hunters contributed 10,383 deer to the statewide total for 2023. Area hunters totaled 10,622 the year prior.
The table below shows preliminary totals throughout Central Illinois for the 2023 firearm deer season, as compared to the 2022 totals. More totals by county can be found here.
|County
|First 2023
|Second 2023
|Total 2023
|Total 2022
|Cass
|448
|188
|636
|679
|Champaign
|144
|51
|195
|215
|Christian
|417
|165
|582
|558
|Clinton
|588
|211
|799
|803
|Coles
|415
|174
|589
|682
|Cumberland
|511
|220
|731
|817
|DeWitt
|220
|109
|329
|336
|Douglas
|121
|45
|166
|173
|Edgar
|413
|157
|570
|587
|Effingham
|696
|250
|946
|956
|Ford
|85
|32
|117
|126
|Iroquois
|344
|133
|477
|401
|Livingston
|310
|92
|402
|368
|Macon
|135
|75
|210
|230
|Menard
|262
|114
|376
|348
|Morgan
|432
|235
|667
|674
|Moultrie
|156
|79
|235
|224
|Piatt
|84
|37
|121
|134
|Sangamon
|357
|257
|614
|515
|Shelby
|895
|123
|1018
|1224
|Vermilion
|419
|184
|603
|572
Other upcoming deer hunting opportunities include:
- Dec. 28 – 31, Jan. 12 – 14: Late-winter, antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease deer seasons (in select counties only)
- Now through Jan. 14: Archery deer season
People can visit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website for more information on deer hunting.