CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority issued a statement today addressing a security breach of its rental payment web portal last week.

The IHDA became aware of the breach on Feb. 1. when some tenant applicants were able to see documents submitted by other applicants. The IHDA immediately took the portal offline and blocked all access to external users to investigate. The portal was reactivated two days later after the issue was resolved.

The IHDA determined the breach was caused by a coding error, not by hackers, and the error has been corrected.

“As soon as this information was brought to our attention, we took immediate action to ensure the safety of our applicants was prioritized,” said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. “IHDA fiercely guards the security of personal information in its possession and regrets this incident.”

The IHDA said that the breach potentially affected just 101 of the nearly 90,000 applications that were submitted for the rental program. Testing has confirmed that no other applications were affected.

While no longer accepting applications for assistance, the portal remains open until Feb. 17 for landlords to complete their portion of the applications so they may be considered for review.