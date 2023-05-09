SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This week is Arson Awareness Week, and the State Fire Marshal is highlighting the issues surrounding youth firesetters.

Statistics from the National Fire Protection Association show between 2014 and 2018 there were 52,260 intentionally set fires. The NFPA estimates around 400 fatalities and 950 injuries happen each year because of intentionally set fires.

Youth firesetters often start fires due to curiosity and experimentation as well as underlying behavioral health conditions.

Some tips the Illinois State Fire Marshall recommends to caregivers to lower the risk of arson:

Keep natural combustibles like leaves, firewood, overgrown brush, and shrubbery and other combustibles away from buildings.

Lock doors and windows for unoccupied buildings. Board up abandoned buildings. Do not use double cylinder deadbolt locks without keeping a key nearby, bars without quick release mechanisms, or other security provisions that could trap a person in a building with a deadly fire.

Keep matches and lighters out of reach and out of sight of young children.

Store flammable liquids such as paints, gasoline, and mowers in an appropriate, locked storage location away from heat sources.

If you suspect a child is setting fires, notify the proper authorities. Report suspicious activity near houses or other buildings to the local police and support Neighborhood Watch programs.

If you know or suspect that an arson crime has been committed, contact your local fire or police department.

“I encourage parents and other family members to stress the importance of not playing with matches and leaving lighters alone,” Illinois State Fire Marshal James Rivera said. “Kids are curious and talking to them about why they shouldn’t play with these items can reduce the risk for an accidental fire that could impact more than just your family.”

Illinois runs a statewide anonymous arson hotline to report tips of suspicious fires. Their number is 1-(800) 252-2947.