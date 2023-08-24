ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The federal government is giving Illinois more than $1 million to help get more women into construction jobs.

Officials said it’s a much-needed investment to increase equity in the industry. Nationally, women make up about 4% of the skilled trades within construction jobs, and only 5% of building trade apprentices in Illinois. They want to see those numbers grow.

The grant money is part of the more than $1 trillion federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill signed by President Biden. It is going to the Illinois Department of Labor and the Chicago Women in Trades organization. It will allow them to guide construction companies, unions and other groups on putting together programs that put workforce equity in infrastructure projects.

Governor Pritzker said the federal dollars will help break down barriers for women who have been historically left out of construction industry opportunities.

“Illinois is a national leader in building pathways for women into infrastructure, and construction careers,” Pritzker said. “The status quo doesn’t reflect the tremendous talent that exists in all of our communities, and particularly among women, and we can’t build back better and build back stronger unless we move everyone ahead.”

The state has already made investments to create better opportunities for women and people of color to enter these jobs through Rebuild Illinois and the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. Tradeswomen’s organizations will be leading the effort to create plans aimed at increasing women’s inclusion in construction and infrastructure jobs.