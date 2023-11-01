ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Getting an electric vehicle in Illinois may be cheaper for more residents, thanks to a program run by the state government accepting new applicants.

The Illinois EPA announced Wednesday the agency is accepting applications again for electric vehicle rebates. The program incentivizes Illinoisans by offering up to $4,000 for electric passenger or $1,500 for electric motorcycles, with a maximum of handing out $12 million for the rest of the fiscal year.

“The increased interest and adoption of electric vehicles in Illinois has resulted in an overwhelming response to the Illinois EV Rebate Program,” IEPA Director John Kim said. “We are excited to offer another opportunity to provide approximately 3,000 additional rebates to recent EV purchasers.”

In order to be eligible for the rebate, residents must have their application postmarked within 90 days of buying the car or motorcycle. The purchaser of the vehicle must retain ownership for at least a year after the vehicle purchase date.

Governor J.B. Pritzker believes the rebates will help him reach the goal of 1 million electric vehicles on the roads in the state by 2030.

“Thanks to our nation-leading Climate and Equitable Jobs Act’s innovative rebate program, ownership of an electric vehicle has never been more accessible and attainable in Illinois,” the governor said. “The livelihood of our neighborhoods depends on access to affordable, clean energy technology.”

Agency officials suggest applying as soon as possible, as applications will be reviewed in postmark order. Low-income applicants will also receive priority.

Individuals can access the application on the Illinois EPA’s website. More information can also be found on the the agency’s website.