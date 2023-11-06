SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Human Services is warning residents about phishing scams targeting Link cards.

A spokesperson with IDHS confirmed to WCIA the department is aware of three phishing attempts. The spokesperson said the scammers have targeted both SNAP and non-SNAP recipients across the state.

Officials say the department will never call or text to ask for anyone’s information like their PIN, their LINK card number or other personal information. A Link account can only be accessed by calling 1-800-678-5465, using the EBTedge website or accessing the EBTedge app.

IDHS officials recommend Link card holders to change their PIN monthly or freeze their card on the ebtEDGE website to protect their benefits.

More information about managing Link card benefits can be found on IDHS’s website.