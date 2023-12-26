SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois’ child welfare agency has been accredited again.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services announced they have been re-accredited from COA, which agency leaders tout as a sign of high-quality services.

“COA Accreditation is the gold standard, affirming that Illinois DCFS is meeting the highest national standards of best practices by providing the highest quality services to our communities across the state, conducting our operations successfully and managing our funds effectively,” DCFS Director Marc D. Smith said. “Illinois is the largest state child welfare agency to receive this accreditation and I am incredibly proud of our staff who work tirelessly every day to protect our children and support families.”

Smith will resign from his position on Sunday.

Only four state child welfare systems have been accredited by the organization. DCFS was accredited since 2000 and has kept its accreditation since.

To receive the accreditation, the company Social Current reviewed and analyzed the department’s administration, management and service delivery. They also interviewed staff, clients, and trustees at four field offices, including the one in Decatur.

Lawmakers said the accreditation shows how dedicated DCFS employees are.

“Achieving COA Accreditation validates DCFS’s priorities and best practice goals,” Senator Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago) said. “It also speaks to the dedication of DCFS employees across the state who contributed significantly to this effort. I look forward to working with DCFS as they continue on this path.”

Despite the accreditation, the agency has been embroiled in controversy for a long time. Smith was found in contempt of court a dozen times last year for keeping children placed in temporary placements like psychiatric hospitals.