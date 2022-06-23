CHICAGO (WCIA) — Illinois foster parents will soon get more money to help offset rising costs of living due to inflation.

DCFS was already planning to provide families and kids a three percent cost of living adjustment in the new fiscal year. Now, the agency is giving out an additional $14.6 million.

This new support is available because fewer children are entering the foster care system and more children are being reunited with their biological families.

“Foster parents and foster youth deserve our state’s investment,” Governor Pritzker said. “As living costs continue to increase throughout the nation, Illinois is working to provide needed resources to these vulnerable children. By increasing financial support to foster parents, caregivers, and young adults in care, we are standing up for our most vulnerable youth, and we will continue to do so.”

“Foster parents are one of the key pillars of our child welfare system and these additional resources will help many families whose budgets have been impacted by inflation and other increased costs continue to provide a safe and loving home for every youth in our care,” said DCFS Director Marc D. Smith. “These families have opened their homes and their hearts to help have a positive impact on the lives of our state’s most vulnerable youth, and redirecting these funds will help ensure that foster families have the resources and support they need.”

Foster families will see an average increase of $74 a month, but they may receive more depending on the age of the child and other conditions.