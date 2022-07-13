SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 72 college-bound young men and women either currently or formerly in the care of Illinois DCFS were awarded scholarships on Wednesday at a lunch and ceremony in their honor.

The DCFS Scholarship Program is available to youth between 16 and 21 years of age on March 31 and who have an open DCFS case, a case that was closed through adoption or guardianship or to those who aged out of care at 18 or older. Scholarship recipients receive up to five consecutive years of tuition and academic fee waivers to be used at participating Illinois state community colleges and public universities. They also receive a monthly stipend of $1,273 to offset other expenses and a medical card.

Since the program began in 1971, DCFS receives 200 applications every year and has handed out over 1,600 scholarships.

“Our youth have faced many obstacles and uncertainties in their lives and worrying about how to pay for college should not be one of them,” said Illinois DCFS Director Marc Smith. “Our mission is to ensure the well-being of every youth in our care, and these scholarships help open the door to the world of possibilities a college education provides.”

Scholarship recipients are selected based on their scholastic record and aptitude, community and extracurricular activities, three letters of recommendation from non-relatives and a personal essay illustrating their purpose for higher education.

Governor Pritzker prerecorded a video addressing the scholarship recipients, which was played during the lunch.

“Graduating from high school is a tremendous accomplishment under normal times, and as you all know, your high school experience has been nothing but normal as you navigated a world that was ever changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pritzker said in the video. “Still, you dug deep, remained determined and found new and creative ways to accomplish your goals. I admire your hard work and dedication, and I am extremely proud of you. I know you will accomplish amazing things in college and beyond. You truly are unstoppable.”

Gabriel Foley was the keynote speaker at the event. A scholarship recipient in 2019, she spoke of what the scholarship did for her.

“The DCFS scholarship was life-changing. Not only did it provide me the means to attend post-secondary education in the first place, it also opened the door to countless opportunities that have directly led to career paths after graduation,” Foley said. “The staff supporting this scholarship seriously care about award recipients and work tirelessly to make sure youth have chances to take advantage of all of the opportunities that college offers.”

Four awards are reserved for the children of veterans and two are reserved for student pursuing degrees in social work. The latter two awards honor Pamela Knight and Deidre Silas, two DCFS workers who died from injuries they sustained in the line of duty.