CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Gasoline across Central Illinois could be up to 40 cents cheaper on Thursday, depending on which station drivers stop at.

Circle K announced that it is hosting another “Fuel Day Pop Up” in its Heartland division, which consists of Illinois, Missouri and Iowa. All Circle K gas stations will sell gas for 40 cents off per gallon. Hot food will also be 50% off.

“Black Friday sales might be over, but we are always looking for a way to offer our customers a surprise discount,” said Brandon Smith, VP of Operations, Circle K Heartland Business Unit. “We know this time of year is full of travel and to-do lists, so we are happy to offer both a discount on fuel for customer’s cars and their snacking needs.”

The discounts will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, gas station staff will be handing out fuel cards that can discount gas by ten cents in the future.

People can find the nearest Circle K using the company’s online store locator.