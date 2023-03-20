SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Of all the film joints in all the states in all the world, productions are walking into Illinois.

Illinois is making more money from the film industry than ever before, with more than $691 million in film production expenditures in 2022, an improvement of $60 million from 2021. Estimated wages also grew $30 million from the previous year.

Earlier this year, Governor J.B. Pritzker extended the Illinois Film Production Tax Credit for another decade. The program gives a 30% tax credit to productions for production spending and wages for Illinois workers. Illinois does not have a cap on film and television credits.

“I was proud to extend the Illinois Film Production Tax Credit through 2033 — guaranteeing a prosperous decade ahead for producers, writers, directors, designers, editors, actors, camera operators, and production assistants alike,” the governor said. “Our film and TV production industry is a boon for our entire economy, bringing stability to Illinois’ booming film industry and the workforce that fuels it.”

State leaders said more productions coming to the state is good for businesses outside of the film industry too.

“Film production means investment in communities and small businesses, from catering to hotel stays and everything in between,” Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards said. “Productions are booming thanks to Illinois Film Office’s efforts to promote our expanded incentives and programs – further solidifying Illinois’ reputation as an iconic filming location.”

While Chicago is a key player in the film industry, issuing more than 1,500 film permits in 2022, Champaign County is also a common location for filming in the state.

“The film industry is alive and well here in Champaign County,” Mike Koon, Visit Champaign County’s director of film, said.

Koon said local municipalities and businesses are supportive of the production crews, with one hotel even blocking off full floors during the pandemic for workers.

“I think the reputation of just how easy and relatively inexpensive it is to film in Champaign County and the cooperation that you get from a lot of the key pieces,” Koon said. “So, when you come to do a film, these are the things that filmmakers are looking for.”

A list of movies and television series filmed in Illinois can be found on DCEO’s website.