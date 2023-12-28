SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Colleges and universities across the state will be getting more money from the state to make sure all students have a roof over their heads.

The Illinois Board of Higher Education awarded 10 colleges and universities $1.7 million in funding to end homelessness, including $200,000 to Eastern Illinois University.

The money comes from End Student Housing Insecurity grants to address the systemic causes of homelessness among students.

“No student should have to worry about when they will have their next meal or if they will have a safe place to spend the night,” IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro said. “The ESHI grants will allow institutions to continue to remove barriers for housing-insecure students, so they can make the most of their undergraduate experience and focus on their goal of graduating.”

Grants were awarded through based on an institution’s plans to identifying services and supports needed their officials identified to address root causes of homelessness and basic-needs insecurity and to overcome barriers to student persistence and completion.

All public institutions of higher education in the state are required by law to have a HOUSE Liaison, who serves as a resource for homeless students on college and university campuses and works to improve the accessibility and affordability of on-campus housing.

Here is a list of institutions awarded grants and how much they were awarded.