SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts is getting $2.5 million in federal money to improve adult treatment court services across the state.

The grant comes from the Bureau of Justice Assistance as part of the Adult Treatment Court Statewide Discretionary Grant Program. The AOIC will put the awarded money towards several improvements: working with the National Center for State Courts on data evaluation, increasing court capacity for five Drug Courts throughout the state, improving graduation outcomes, and expanding access to recovery support services.

“We are thrilled and honored to be selected for this grant award as it furthers the Illinois Courts’ efforts and ability to improve the court and community response to individuals with substance use disorders,” said AOIC Director Marcia M. Meis. “I would like to thank everyone from the AOIC Probation Services Division who worked to make this grant possible.”

The Bureau of Justice Assistance is part of the Office of Justice Programs, which includes several agencies dedicated to improving the justice system.