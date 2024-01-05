SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have heard of scammers pretending to be your relatives, but some scammers are starting to use technology to sound even more like them.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is raising awareness of phone scammers using Artificial Intelligence to mimic the voices of loved ones.

The Federal Trade Commission also warned of these scams last year, and President Joe Biden signed a executive order in October to “protect Americans from AI-enabled fraud and deception by establishing standards and best practices for detecting AI-generated content” according to an official release from the White House.

Scammers can use just short snippets with someone’s voice from a video posted online and with the help of artificial intelligence software, create a near-duplicate sound designed to scam.

“These criminals are very good and convincing at what they do,” Raoul said. “Their goal is to catch you off guard, scare you into sending payment and disappear before you realize what happened.”

If you are uncertain of a caller’s number, Raoul advises hanging up and calling the person back on a number you’re sure is theirs. You can also choose a codeword not based on publicly available information to identify if a distress call is legit, contact the person on a different platform, or ask a different family member or mutual friend to see if they truly do need help.

“Getting a call from what sounds like a family member in distress is upsetting, but you may not be able to trust the identity of the voice on the line,” the attorney general said. “Take a deep breath, slow down and take steps to confirm the identity of the caller, especially if they are pushing you to send a payment or disclose personal information.”

Raoul’s office is not aware of anyone scammer using AI to target Illinois residents, but urges Illinoisans to remain vigilant as scammers evolve to use more a sneakier way to steal personal information and ask for payments.

Some common red-flags for scams include sending unsolicited messages, requiring quick decisions, asking for lots of personal information, using an unusual form of payment like cryptocurrency or gift card codes or wire money, and making offers that sound too good to be true.

If you think you may have been the victim of fraud, Raoul encourages residents to file a complaint on the Attorney General’s website. Consumers can also call one of the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotlines: