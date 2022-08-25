SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Thursday that three people have been arrested in connection a statewide robbery ring that targets video gaming machines. A fourth suspect was already in prison and two others are wanted.

Raoul said the members of this ring allegedly broke into restaurants, bars, social clubs and other small businesses that have video gaming machines and proceeded to steal more than $400,000 from the machines. Raoul added that the burglaries happened in 21 counties throughout northern and east central Illinois, including Champaign, Iroquois, McLean and Vermilion Counties.

Four of the people charged are already in custody and another two are wanted.

“These arrests are the result of countless hours of cooperation between my office and several law enforcement agencies,” Raoul said in a statement. “I would like to thank the many agencies that collaborated with my office on this investigation and helped us break up this burglary operation.”

“This case highlights the cooperation, commitment, and professionalism of different law enforcement personnel working together to fight crime,” said Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter. “The Gaming Board will continue to work closely with all of its federal, state and local law enforcement partners to maintain the integrity and safety of gaming in Illinois.”

Raoul said the following people have been charged in connection to the ring, with their charges listed accordingly:

Brian Morgan (already in prison on unrelated charges) One count of theft 24 counts of burglary Two counts of money laundering

Gino Wuttke (recently arrested) One count of theft 42 counts of burglary Two counts of money laundering

Wuttke’s mother Giulia (recently arrested) Two counts of money laundering One count of conspiracy to commit burglary One count of conspiracy to commit theft One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Alyssa Slouka (recently arrested) Two counts of burglary Two counts of theft Two counts of money laundering One count of conspiracy to commit burglary One count of conspiracy to commit theft One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering



Two others, Syed Zaidi of Romeoville and Lucas Bailey of Wilmington, have outstanding warrants for their alleged roles in the burglary ring.

The four suspects in custody will appear in court on Sept. 8. and 15.