CHICAGO — The most popular boy and girl baby names in Illinois are Noah and Olivia, respectively, according to a list compiled by Names.org, using data from the Social Security Administration.

Names.org on Tuesday released a list that shows seven of Illinois’s top 10 boys’ names are also on the national top 10 list for ‘Most Popular Names of the Decade’, with Liam, Noah and Oliver finishing first, second and third, respectively.

Olivia and Emma top the list for ‘Most Popular Names of the Decade’ for girls.

Most popular boy names in Illinois

1.) Noah

2.) Oliver

3.) Liam

4.) Benjamin

5.) Henry

6.) Theodore

7.) Mateo

8.) William

9.) Jack

10. Alexander

Most popular girl names in Illinois: