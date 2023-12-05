SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes is calling for a unified rejection of hate by all Illinoisans after an alarming uptick in hate crimes.

Statistics from the Department of Justice show hate crimes in Illinois more than tripled in 2022 compared to 2021.

Additionally, since the start of the Israeli-Hamas war on Oct. 7, the Anti-Defamation League recorded 312 antisemitic events nationwide during the month of October. The Council on American Islamic Relations counted 774 anti-Muslim bias incidents across the country during the same month.

Officials said that during the month of December, when many families and friends gather, everyone needs to work together to counter bias and hate.

“If we are to build a community where we and our families can thrive, we cannot tolerate bias and hate against any group,” CDHC Executive Director Elana Kahn said. “Racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-LBGTQ+ bigotry, and white nationalism are interconnected. Our fates are inextricably and practically linked to each other.”

The CDHC offered the following advice to create environments free from bias in diverse communities:

Be wary of misinformation and be judicious with your online discourse. If you have children, monitor their use of social media.

Interrupt bigoted language, particularly when it comes from people with whom you usually agree.

Cultivate curiosity and empathy: When confronted with someone on the opposite side of an issue, assuming we are not in danger, we can ask ourselves, “What might that person be feeling? What life experiences have contributed to that?” Empathy is strength.

Care for yourself and your mental health. Consider a break from the news. Spend time in supportive and loving environments.

If you are in danger or if you have been the victim of a hate incident, call 9-1-1.

If someone you know is being radicalized, consider contacting Parents for Peace.

“Hate should never have a home here in Illinois,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “Alongside the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes, I call on all Illinoisans to reject hate, alienation, and bias in favor of empathy. When we treat one another with respect and dignity, it protects us all.”

The Illinois Department of Human Rights also holds free “Know Your Rights and Protections” workshop for communities experiencing discrimination. Residents can request a training for their community on their website.