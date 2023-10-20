SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People could be paying more for their power bills depending on a decision from the Illinois Commerce Commission.

The commission will determine in the next few months whether to allow rate hikes from major utility companies across the state. An administrative judge within the ICC ruled that the rate hikes are necessary for the companies, but the commission will have the final say.

The Citizen’s Utility Board says if the proposed increases go through, Ameren customers could see their bills go up by around nine dollars a month.

“We’re hopeful that the commissioners will come in here at the beginning of December and make a better decision for Ameren ratepayers,” said board member Bryan McDaniel. “Because we all know that times have been good here for the utilities.”

The Illinois Commerce Commission is expected to vote on the measure before the end of the year.