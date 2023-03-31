SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is warning everyone in Illinois to be prepared for the worst as a large and potentially severe storm system moves into the state.

Weather forecasters said that the storm is expanding and that several tornadoes with long damage tracks are possible. IEMA officials said that not only will the storm affect the entire state, but it if one of the worst in years.

“With a storm like this, you don’t know where it could end up going,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “But it’s important that we have people distributed out far and wide throughout the entire state.”

Tate-Nadeau added that the IEMA is coordinating with the National Weather Service, local jurisdictions and the Governor’s office since the storm was identified to alert partners throughout the state, assess damage and offer assistance.

She also recommended that people have a plan for themselves, their homes and their workplaces, know how to stay informed and be prepared at home when dealing with severe weather.