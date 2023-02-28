SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health launched the Illinois Hepatitis Coalition at a meeting Tuesday.

The coalition brought clinicians, academic researchers, and community partners to make a strategic plan to end the viral hepatitis epidemic in the state.

Health officials warn that cases of both Hepatitis B and C have been rising.

“The number of people in Illinois and across the nation living with hepatitis B and C is continuing to rise,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “The stubborn persistence of these preventable liver diseases demands that we bring together dedicated thought leaders and community partners to reverse these trends and put Illinois on a course to eliminate new cases of these diseases.”

Data shows there were a total of 388 confirmed cases of hepatitis B and 2,873 confirmed cases of hepatitis C in Illinois in 2020. However, officials say many people with these diseases remain undiagnosed.

Around 4.4 million Americans live with chronic hepatitis. The disease is the leading cause of liver cancer and the most common reason for liver transportation.

Funding for the coalition comes from a $1.5 million federal grant.

To learn more about hepatitis, you can go to IDPH’s website.