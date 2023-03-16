SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state is putting in tens of millions of dollars to improve air quality of schools across Illinois.

The state is investing $29.6 million dollars to get High Efficiency Particulate Air purifiers to more than 3,000 schools. The funds for the air purifiers come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The air filters will reduce the transmission of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, RSV and influenza. The program is meant to target areas with high amounts of air pollution as well as low-income school districts.

IDPH previously released guidance last year to improve in schools, workplaces, congregate housing and other public areas.

“These HEPA air purifiers are a significant investment in our children, and I am very excited that the State of Illinois can make this impact,” IDPH director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “They will keep kids healthy and in school, ensuring more opportunities for learning and success for years to come.”

Studies by the Enviromental Protection Agency have shown that air quality can affect academic performance.

“Every Illinois student deserves a safe, healthy learning environment regardless of zip code or income level,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders said. “Improving classroom ventilation with air purifiers is a proven method we can use to reduce the transmission of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, the flu, and RSV, and, at the same time, reduce absences related to illness.”

The agency will reach out to administrators of eligible school districts about how many air purifiers they can receive. Any school administrators with questions about the program can email DPH.AirPurify@illinois.gov.

The purifiers should be delivered in the coming months, IDPH officials said.