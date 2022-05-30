SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health will inform COVID-positive individuals of their diagnosis differently than it has in the last two years.

Instead of receiving a call from an IDPH representative, people who test positive will now receive an automated text message. Part of that text message will direct people to resources provided by automated voice prompts in several different languages.

IDPH said this method provides people who test positive the opportunity to call an automated information line or visit a website with guidance on isolation, close contact notification and resource availability.

This new contact tracing process will not impact investigations of cases in congregate facilities, which will remain a priority for the IDPH and local health departments. The current contract tracing surge center, a contracted pool of virtual contract tracers that has been in operation since the start of the pandemic, will close on Tuesday.

Additional information can be found on the IDPH website.