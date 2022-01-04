IDPH adopts new CDC booster recommendation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that it is adopting a newly-announced recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control regarding booster shots for people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Under the new recommendation, those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during their initial, two-dose vaccine series may receive a booster shot of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna five months after their second dose. Previously, the booster interval was six months.

The booster interval remains the same for those who received Moderna’s vaccine (six months) and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine (two months).

Additionally, the CDC recommended that moderately or severely immunocompromized children aged 5 to 11 receive a third vaccine dose 28 days after their second dose. At this time, Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine is the only one approved for children and parents are encouraged to talk with their pediatrician or healthcare provider about potential third doses.

“Early evidence suggests that people who have received COVID -19 booster doses are better protected against severe illness from the new Omicron variant,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Shortening the time interval between the initial Pfizer series and boosters, as well as recommending a third dose for immunocompromised children will afford better protection to more people.”

Nearby vaccination sites can be found online or by calling 800-232-0233.