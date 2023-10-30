SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation, along with state and local police, are reminding the public to drive safe and sober for Halloween as they celebrate and dress up.

Don’t let this Halloween turn into a nightmare. If someone has been drinking, using cannabis or any other impairing substance, don’t let them trick you into letting them drive,” said IDOT Director of Highways Project Implementation Steve Travia. “Thinking ahead is your responsibility and means you’ll avoid a costly DUI that will take away your driving privilege – and save lives.”

State Police officials reminded that driving under the influence could result in someone spending the night in jail, in a hospital or worse, in the morgue. Dangerous driving will not be tolerated, they said.

As of Oct. 16, nearly 1,000 people have died on Illinois roads, IDOT data found. That number is slightly less than the number on the same date the previous year, but still significantly higher than the numbers in 2020 and previous years.

Illinois law enforcement us using federal funds to carry out a statewide campaign to look for dangerous driving during the days before Halloween. State Police also provided a few tips on how to have a safe drive home: