IDOT releases new winter roads map

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – With winter approaching and snow appearing in the forecast, the Illinois Department of Transportation debuted an improved winter road conditions map of the state on its Getting Around Illinois website.

IDOT officials say the new map will give drivers more specific, reliable updates. Instead of displaying conditions by county, the new map shows how weather events are affecting roads in more than 120 snow-and-ice removal jurisdictions throughout the state. Additionally, interstates and U.S. Routes, which carry the most traffic in the state, will be given priority reporting status and will appear more boldly on the map.

“Illinois winters are notorious for changing quickly and drastically, sometimes over just a few miles. These improvements to Getting Around Illinois will give travelers information that’s more reliable and more local,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “I urge you to bookmark and regularly check this valuable resource to help you stay safe and prepared throughout the winter.”

A short video on how to use the map can be viewed here.