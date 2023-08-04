HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Hillsboro man who worked at prisons across the state is accused of sexually abusing inmates during the course of his work.

State Police announced that they arrested James Dawson, 66, on Tuesday after a year-long investigation. They said Dawson was a contracted sonographer with the Illinois Department of Corrections and that he performed sonograms on inmates throughout the state.

Officials said Dawson is accused of sexually abusing seven separate victims. Warrants for his arrest were issued in both Fulton County and Johnson County, charging him with custodial sexual misconduct (a class 3 felony) and criminal sexual abuse (a class 4 felony).

Dawson is in custody at the Montogomery County Jail. State Police said the investigation is ongoing.