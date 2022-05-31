SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said on Tuesday that people can resume using backyard bird feeders and baths starting Wednesday as concerns about bird flu subside.

The IDNR recommended on April 21 that people remove feeders and bird baths from their backyards as cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) started to be detected throughout the state. Since the first confirmed case of HPAI in March, Illinois experts have found cases in wild eagles, snow and Canada geese, mallard and redhead ducks, American white pelicans and red-tailed hawks among other species in eight counties, including Champaign and Sangamon.

Although HPAI cases were not and have yet to be detected in songbirds, the IDNR said its recommendation against feeders and baths was necessary to minimize the risk of further disease outbreaks among wild bird populations.

The IDNR recommended that people keep their baths and feeders inside until May 31, when the annual spring bird migration would be complete. Now that that date has arrived, the IDNR said the risk of outbreaks has been minimized enough that people may take their baths and feeders back outside.

“The IDNR would like to thank the public for their assistance and cooperation in potentially reducing the spread of HPAI during this critical time,” said Chris Jacques, the IDNR’s wildlife disease program manager.

The IDNR continues to recommend the regular cleaning of feeders and baths and that people who keep domestic poultry should remain extra vigilant and follow federal guidance. People are also recommended against feeding ducks and geese as bird flu may still occur in resident waterfowl and feeding them can lead to nuisance problems and consequently increased transmission rates.