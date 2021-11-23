IDES announces change in benefit delivery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced today that changes are coming to the way Illinoisans receive unemployment insurance benefits.

Starting Dec. 27, unemployment benefits will no longer be paid via debit card. People who previously defaulted to a debit card option as their preferred method of payment will receive their benefits via paper check in the mail.

People who chose direct deposit will continue to receive direct deposits in their bank accounts.

The change comes after Department vendor KeyBank decided to stop providing debit cards for unemployment insurance benefit purposes. After KeyBank’s decision, IDES contracted with Chase to ensure there is no interruption or gap in benefit payments.

People who previously received a debit card from Key Bank will still have access to remaining funds on the card, which will continue to work normally until it expires. People with debit cards are strongly encouraged to switch to direct deposit using their IDES account.

Further information can be found on the IDES website.