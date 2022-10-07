A 36-year-old Eldridge man on Thursday was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting his wife to death last year.

Shane Bostrom appeared Thursday in Scott County Court.

Bostrom, whose 28-year-old wife Jessica Bostrom died in 2021, must also pay $150,000 restitution to his wife’s estate. He will serve 70 percent of his sentence before being eligible for work release or parole. Bostrom will receive credit for time already served.

Earlier, Bostrom pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in 2021 at their family home in Eldridge.

On June 10, 2021, the Eldridge Police Department and Scott County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Eldridge in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim deceased, with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Bostrom initially told investigators that the gun had gone off accidentally while he was cleaning it.

After an investigation, which included reviewing surveillance footage and Bostrom’s cellular records, it was revealed that the killing was not an accident, police said.