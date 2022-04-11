CHICAGO (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced on Tuesday that the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) is now open to assist homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments and related housing payments because of COVID-19.

Struggling homeowners are eligible for up to $30,000 in assistance.

“Housing stability is a crucial part of our economic recovery, and I’m pleased to announce that Illinois residents can now apply for $30,000 in mortgage support,” Pritzker said. “Illinois was the fastest state in the nation to respond to the housing crisis of 2020, and with the need still high, we’re delivering another $309 million to struggling mortgage owners this spring. A good life, a good job, the ability to focus in a classroom – it all starts with a roof over your head. And that’s what every Illinoisan deserves.”

To qualify for the program, Illinois homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship caused by COVID-19, such as lost income or increased expenses, after Jan. 21, 2020. They must also currently own and occupy their Illinois home as their primary residence, be at least 30 days behind on their mortgage payments or homeowners expenses and have a household income at or below 150% of the Area Median Income.

Homeowners must have also consulted with an HUD-certified housing counselor or have spoken to their mortgage servicer about their mitigation options beginning Jan. 1, 2022. A certificate from a certified counselor or a letter from a mortgage servicer is required to have an ILHAF application reviewed.

Homeowners in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic will be prioritized in the distribution of assistance.

“For over two years, Illinois has been a national leader in delivering emergency rent and mortgage assistance to vulnerable households impacted by the pandemic,” said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. “After helping tens of thousands of renters avoid eviction, this program for homeowners is the next step in our ongoing efforts to make sure nobody is left behind in our state’s recovery.”

Homeowners are advised to have the following documentation on hand to ease the application process: proof of ID, household income, occupancy and ownership as well as a delinquency statement.

Online applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on May 31.