SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The current director of the Illinois Department of Corrections is stepping down at the end of the month.

In a news release sent out Tuesday, Rob Jeffreys said he would leave the position at the end of March. He has been head of the department since June 2019.

“Throughout my tenure, the Department and employees at all levels embraced reform as an opportunity and worked tirelessly to positively change the lives of those incarcerated while maintaining the safety and security of our facilities.” Jeffreys said. “It has been a privilege to collaborate with legislators, agencies, community partners, and advocacy groups, who all have the shared goal of the well-being of the Department, employees, and individuals in custody.”

The governor thanked Jeffreys for his work.

“I’m grateful to Director Jeffreys for his years of service, ensuring the dignity and safety of the incarcerated people of Illinois,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “His work in reforming and redesigning services has given individuals in custody opportunities for advancement and improvement while also ensuring the highest level of security and care for the IDOC staff as they carry out their critical responsibilities.”

Jeffreys is credited for creating the Office of Reentry to help formerly incarcerated people adjust back to society. A judge also held him in contempt of court last year for failing to improve healthcare for people in custody.

IDOC Chief of Staff Latoya Hughes will serve as acting director starting April 1.