SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker has appointed Dr. Sameer Vohra to head the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“His experience and education transcend sectors and fields, bringing a well-rounded perspective to this agency,” said Pritzker. “As a leader in state and national health policy, I have absolute confidence in Dr. Vohra’s ability to continue shaping a stronger IDPH for the 21st century.”

Vohra is the Founding Director of the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine’s Department of Population Science and Policy. He also serves on the board of directors at Sangamon County Medical Society.

“I am honored to lead this agency into the future, continuing to keep us safe from emerging illnesses, supporting our public health workers, and promoting wellness in every community across Illinois,” Vohra said.

Vohra replaces Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who was IDPH director for 3 years and guided Illinois during the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistant IDPH Director Dr. Amaal Tokas led the Department after Ezike stepped down in March, and will continue to be the assistant director.

Vohra’s first day is August 1st. He will be Acting Director until the Illinois Senate confirms his nomination.