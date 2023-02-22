SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker is pushing back against the Florida governor after he spoke to Chicago police officers earlier this week.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke to the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 Monday night in Elmhurst, a Chicago suburb.

DeSantis attacked Pritzker for his criminal justice policies. He said the SAFE-T Act and other Illinois policies represent the “woke-ification of public safety.”

“The reason you why you have crime that has spiraled out of control in so many of these different areas is because you have politicians putting woke ideology ahead of public safety,” DeSantis said in his speech.

In response, Pritzker attacked DeSantis for his education policy at a news conference Tuesday.

“What he’s done in Florida is to try to have the government intervene, to a large degree in the quality of the education or the type they’re getting, and that will lower it,” Pritzker said.

DeSantis is reportedly considering announcing a run for president in 2024. Many also expect Pritzker to run for president but at a gubernatorial debate in October, he said he would serve his full second term as governor.

Pritzker also joined the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, a coalition of governors across 20 states dedicated to protecting abortion rights across the United States Tuesday. Last year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a ban of abortion after 15 weeks.