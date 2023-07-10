SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The largest construction program in Illinois history is coming in the next few years, Governor Pritzker recently announced.

Pritzker said that the program will cost $41 billion and will last for six years. It is meant to fix and repair infrastructure throughout the state and showcase reach and impact of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

Pritzker added that the new program is the first time in more than a decade that IDOT is releasing a comprehensive approach to invest in all modes of transportation, including roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

“Over the next six years, we’re investing over $40 billion to improve all modes of transportation across our great state. That means better roads and bridges, modernized transit and aviation, and expanded and faster passenger rail service,” Pritzker said. “Rebuild Illinois has increased safety, efficiency, and opportunities for residents all over the state, and over the next few years, we will keep building on that progress, with all 102 counties of Illinois included in the multi-year program.”

The Fiscal Year 2024-29 Proposed Highway and Multimodal Improvement Program aims to invest $27.03 billion in roads and bridges, officials within the Governor’s office reported, with $4.6 billion identified for the current fiscal year. They added that a total of $14 billion is programmed for other modes of transportation, including $9.85 billion for transit, $2.67 billion for freight and passenger rail, $1.25 billion for aviation and $190 million for ports and waterways.

Projects are spread out across state and local transportation systems, touching each of the 102 counties in Illinois, officials said. The program aims to improve 3,000 miles of roads and just over 9.8 million square feet of bridge deck, with anticipated funding maintaining 738 miles of roads and 1.1 million square feet of bridge deck for infrastructure overseen by local governments.

Overall, officials said the new program will increase the investment in Illinois roads and bridges by $2.43 billion over six years, due in part to engineering and planning efforts in the early years of Rebuild Illinois starting to result in more construction activity.

“This latest multiyear program shows how the Governor’s Rebuild Illinois continues to revitalize and modernize the state’s infrastructure in new and exciting ways, with major projects underway or about to start in every region of the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Up and down Illinois, IDOT is delivering improvements that will make our transportation system more resilient, equitable, and accessible now and for generations to come.”

Rebuild Illinois, passed in 2019, is investing over $33 billion into the state’s transportation system over six years, officials reported. They said it is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation.

Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, officials said IDOT has made approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on over 5,300 miles of highway, 533 bridges, and 762 additional safety improvements through Fiscal Year 2023.