PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria’s Da’Monte Williams has a new team.

Williams, a former standout basketball player for Manual High School and the University of Illinois, is now with the Peoria Police Department.

He was sworn in with 15 other recruits in a ceremony at the Peoria Civic Center on Monday. The department said the 16-person class is the largest recruiting group in the PPD’s history.

Williams said he made the decision to pursue a career in law enforcement earlier this year after his first season over pro basketball was cut short by an injury last fall. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 2020.

He still has to complete officer training.