Fire at commercial building prompts evacuations in Morris

MORRIS, Ill. — Emergency crews are on the scene of commercial building fire in Morris.

The fire is in the 900 block of East Benton Street in a building that contains electronic lithium batteries for cell phones and other devices.

Officials say the storage building where the fire ignited is on an old paper mill property that shut down in 1980. Part of the structure was demolished, but some smaller buildings were used for storage on the property.

“We’re dealing with between 80 to 100 tons of lithium batteries,” said Tracey Steffes, Deputy Chief at Morris Fire Protection & Ambulance District. “So around 180,000 pounds to 200,000 pounds of lithium batteries. These batteries range in size from your cellphone to a little bigger than a car battery. And as these batteries get wet, they short out and ignite and explode, and that’s the problem we’re having.”

“We started our initial attack with water and then we learned very quickly that that was not going to be a good avenue for extinguishment in this fire,” Steffes added.

Officials said putting water on lithium is not an option. The United States Environmental Protection Agency has also advised Morris officials to prohibit the use of foam repellants, citing that any liquid will make the blaze worse.

Steffes adds that crews have considered using road salt to suffocate the plumes of smoke.

As a result of the blaze, thousands of residents have been evacuated from Armstrong Street to the river and from Route 47 to Washington Street.

The Grundy County Administration Building on Union Street and the VFW Building on Route 47 will house displaced residents.

Officials fear the fire could burn into the night but do not anticipate the blaze lasting as long as the recent chemical fire in Rockton.

About 130 fire and emergency services crews remain on the scene. Hazmat crews and a foam task force also responded.

No injuries have been reported.