CHICAGO (WCIA) — Federal tornado relief is coming to several Central Illinois counties thanks to disaster declarations recently approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Governor Pritzker announced on Tuesday that Crawford and Fulton Counties are now under disaster declarations related to severe weather that rolled through the region on March 31 and April 4. Four people died during those storms and many properties were damaged or destroyed.

The declarations also cover counties adjacent to Crawford and Futon: Clark, Jasper, Richland, Lawrence, Warren, Knox, Peoria, Tazwell, Mason, Schuyler and McDonough Counties.

Under these declarations, homeowners, condo owners and businesses can apply for low-interest loans from the SBA for damages that aren’t covered by insurance.

“The survivors of the March 31st and April 4th severe weather in Illinois deserve all of our available resources to recover and rebuild,” Pritzker said in a state press release. “Thanks to the leadership from our team at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security, Fulton County ESDA, Fulton County EMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration, families and residents can now apply for low-interest loans for damages – one of the many ways we are providing financial relief during this time of tragedy and uncertainty. My thoughts are with all of the Illinoisans who were affected by these devastating storms – and please know the State of Illinois stands with you and is here to support you in your recovery efforts.”

SBA staff will be in Fulton and Crawford Counties starting Wednesday to help people with their loan applications. Their Disaster Loan Outreach Centers will be located at:

St. David – Village Hall, 90 Western Avenue

Robinson – Lincoln Trail College Student Union, Room 211

Both DLOCs will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Both DLOCs will close permanently at 4 p.m. on May 24.

Homeowners can apply for up to $200,000 in loans to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. They, along with renters, can also apply for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property. Businesses and not-for-profit organizations, meanwhile, can borrow up to $2 million for physical damages.