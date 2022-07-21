ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security said the unemployment rate fell lower than the national average for June.

Illinois is at 4.5% for the month of June 2022, the lowest since March 2020. Last year, Illinois unemployment was 6.5%.

The national average, provided by preliminary data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, is 3.6%

IDES said 13,400 jobs were added, with the biggest increase in Leisure and Hospitality work; 9,900 jobs were added in that industry sector. The only decline reported was for Financial Activities and Other Services, down 1,700 and 800 workers, respectively.

“With the statewide unemployment rate at its lowest since the onset of the pandemic, the data released today is a further reflection of continued economic recovery and evidence of a strengthening Illinois labor market,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As continued claims volumes reach record lows, the Pritzker Administration and IDES, working with local partners, are committed to providing employment and training resources to ensure a competitive labor force while assisting employers in finding versatile workers.”

“Illinois has made tremendous strides in the labor market, adding nearly 250,000 jobs over the past year and reaching the lowest unemployment rate since the onset of the pandemic,” said Sylvia Garcia, Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director.

Compared to 2021, Illinois employment has increased by 245,700 jobs. The biggest increases are in Leisure and Hospitality by 79,900; Professional and Business Services by 51,100; and Trade, Transportation, and Utility positions by 40,900. The only industry with a decline was the Mining Sector, by 100 jobs.

Still need a job? In partnership with IDES and DCEO, Get Hired Illinois, started by Governor Pritzker, connects job-seekers to employers virtually. The state’s largest job search engine shows 164,137 currently available jobs.