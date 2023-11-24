SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While nearly every online store is offering sales, many criminals take advantage of the season to be a grinch and steal information.

The Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding everyone of online safety tips while people shop for the holidays over the Internet.

“IDOR, members of the Internal Revenue Service, and other state tax administrators all work together to safeguard taxpayers year-round,” IDOR Director David Harris said. “Whether shopping online or browsing social media sites, people can put their personal information at risk to criminals.”

Here are eight online safety tips to keep personal information safe while buying presents and scoring great deals online.