SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While nearly every online store is offering sales, many criminals take advantage of the season to be a grinch and steal information.
The Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding everyone of online safety tips while people shop for the holidays over the Internet.
“IDOR, members of the Internal Revenue Service, and other state tax administrators all work together to safeguard taxpayers year-round,” IDOR Director David Harris said. “Whether shopping online or browsing social media sites, people can put their personal information at risk to criminals.”
Here are eight online safety tips to keep personal information safe while buying presents and scoring great deals online.
- Protect your personal information whenever possible. Information like bank accounts, social security numbers, and addresses should not be shared freely online.
- Use strong passwords for accounts, and consider using a password manager to save and store passwords.
- VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) are recommended for connecting to public Wi-Fi, as criminals can intercept personal information on public Wi-Fi networks.
- Consider adding security software like firewall or anti-virus protection.
- Enable multi-factor authentication whenever possible.
- Make sure your devices are fully up to date, and allow automatic updates to ensure all critical security updates are downloaded as soon as possible.
- Be cautious with email marketing. While it is a common marketing strategy for many online businesses, fraudsters can use a fake email to hack into systems.
- If possible, use a credit card over a debit card. Credit cards offer another layer of protection since they are not directly linked to a bank account.