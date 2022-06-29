SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth jointly announced on Wednesday that more than $5.5 million in federal grants will be going to Illinois universities for biomedical research.

These grants come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will be put toward research programs across the state to support medical advancement in various field, ranging from neurological diseases to biological chemistry research.

“Federal investments in biomedical research lead to new jobs, new treatments, and new cures for the diseases and conditions that touch all our families in one way or another, whether it’s cancer or ALS or heart disease,” Durbin said in a statement. “Illinois’ world-class research institutions have played a critical role in medical advancement and treating devastating diseases, and this vital federal support will help continue that mission.”

“When we support biomedical research, we unlock opportunities to achieve transformative medical breakthroughs for all kinds of diseases and illnesses,” Duckworth said in her own statement. “I’m pleased that, with help from the Department of Health and Human Services, these outstanding research centers in Illinois can continue their very important work, and I’ll keep doing what I can to ensure that our state remains a leader in medical research and development.”

The following universities were named as recipients of the listed amount of money: