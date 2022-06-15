SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new state law is making it easier for people to dispose of unused or expired prescription medicine and harder for that medicine to fall into the wrong hands.

The Drug Takeback Act requires pharmaceutical companies to provide a safe way for people to dispose of their medicine. While individual counties have already established takeback programs of their own, no statewide program existed. That left some counties without a secure way to get rid of these substances.

State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) supported the bill, saying it is one way to combat the prescription opioid crisis. Many people start addictions by going through the medicine cabinet in their home.

“Someone gets access to that and either takes it themselves, or realizes there’s money to be made selling it on the street,” Bennett explained.

Jennifer Jackson of Rosecrance also spoke about how easy it is to become addicted.

“All it takes is one time. Just one time, unfortunately,” she said. “It can have a snowball effect after that.

Organizations like Rosecrance and Crime Stoppers offer some drug takeback days, but Bennett said voluntary efforts aren’t enough.

Illinois joins 35 other states to have similar laws.