SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, the Illinois Department of Transportation issued a pair of messages for those celebrating: “Drive sober or get pulled Over” and “Drive high, get a DUI.”

IDOT officials said that it will be working with the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to prevent impaired driving. They said that no matter how one celebrates, people should make sure they and their friends stay safe.

“If you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with dyed beer or other green substances, your No. 1 priority is finding a sober driver before the festivities start,” said Steve Travia, IDOT’s Director of Highways and Chief Engineer. “Waiting until after you’re impaired is too late. Plan ahead for a sober ride home to help ensure you and everyone else on the road get home safely.”

“Regardless of whether you’re grabbing a couple pints or drinking Irish whiskey, don’t count on luck to get you home safely,” said State Police Division of Patrol Col. Margaret McGreal. “If you’re out drinking, designate a sober driver, use a ride share or call a cab. Don’t let your St. Patrick’s Day celebration turn deadly.”

Officials listed several tips and reminders that people can follow if they are hosting a party or attending one: