SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is starting to accept applications this year for its post-secondary scholarship program.

At least 53 scholarships will be awarded. Four awards are saved for children of veterans, and two will be awarded to youth studying social work in honor of Pam Knight and Deidre Silas.

The scholarships include up to five consecutive years of tuition and academic fee waivers to be used at participating Illinois state community colleges and public universities, as well as a monthly grant of $1,577 for other expenses and a medical card. Last year, DCFS awarded scholarships to more than 250 college-bound youth, the most in the agency’s history.

“It’s our mission to provide every youth in our care with the resources and support they need to succeed through every stage of life, and our commitment does not end when they graduate from high school,” Illinois DCFS Director Marc Smith said. “These scholarships will open the door to a lifetime of possibilities for our youth as they prepare for adulthood and plan for their futures.”

The application requires at least three letters of recommendation and a personal essay about why they want to pursue higher education. Recipients will be chosen based on their essay and letters of recommendations, along with their scholastic record and extracurricular activities.

The scholarship is open to anyone 16 years or older as of March 31 for people who have an open DCFS case, whose cases were closed through adoption or guardianship or who aged out of care at 18 or older.

One 2023 scholarship recipient believes the scholarship helps create spaces for success in higher education for youth in care.

“Receiving the DCFS Scholarship has allowed me to support my family while pursuing higher education,” Priscilla, a 2023 scholarship recipient, said. “Having this on my resume has piqued the interest of my network, from potential employment to volunteerism opportunities, and has given me new outlets for learning, growth and support.”

Priscilla encourages other youth to apply for the scholarship to expand their potential.

Application will be accepted until March 31 and can be filled in on Kaleidoscope’s website. Officials recommend students to apply early.

Any students or caregivers with questions may call the DCFS Office of Education and Transition Services at 217-557-2689 or email DCFS.Scholarship@illinois.gov for more information about the application process.