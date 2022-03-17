CHICAGO (WCIA) — DCFS Director Mark Smith is once again in legal trouble after the Cook County Public Guardian’s Office found him to be in contempt of court.

This is the seventh time in the last 10 weeks that Smith has been found to be in contempt. All of the contempt findings involve DCFS failing to appropriately place children in permanent homes or unnecessarily locking them in a psychiatric hospital, despite court orders that the children be placed appropriately.

The latest order involves a 16-year-old boy spent more than 375 days in a temporary shelter that was unable to meet his highly-specialized needs. A court order from May of 2021 directed DCFS to find this boy a permanent home within 20 days, but that didn’t happen.

“Holding a state agency director in contempt of court is extraordinarily rare,” said Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert. “In the more than 30 years that I’ve been practicing in Juvenile Court, I cannot recall a single prior instance where a judge held the DCFS director in contempt. And now it’s happened six times in eight weeks. That’s how dysfunctional DCFS has become.”

The crisis at DCFS is also attracting the attention of Republican lawmakers in Springfield. They are pushing the governor’s office to change the department quickly.

“The governor came into office in May of 2019 and said that the state has failed these children, and that it was going to stop right then and there,” said State Representative David Welter (R-Morris). “Here we are, nearly three years later, there’s been no new legislation that has addressed this, that has done anything to help save these children.”

Starting in a week, DCFS will be fined $1000 for every day the 16-year-old spends in temporary housing.