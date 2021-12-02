Central Illinois airports receive state funding for construction, improvements

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several airports throughout the central Illinois region were named by the Pritzker Administration as the future recipients of funds from the Rebuild Illinois Program.

A total of $105 million is being distributed among 96 projects to revitalize and improve public airports throughout Illinois – $94 million in state funding and $11.5 million in local contributions. The funding represents the largest statewide capital investment program in state history.

“Crucially, these dollars are going first and foremost to projects that might not otherwise be eligible for the full federal funding that they need to finish,” Pritzker said on Wednesday. “We want our airports throughout the state to be the best in the nation, and these airport grants are making a real difference. Every community deserves prosperity, safety, resiliency, and opportunity – and that’s what this program seeks to advance.”

The 96 projects will help meet the needs for airports both large and small in both urban and rural communities. Communities benefit from increased aviation access, jobs during construction and long-term opportunities for workforce expansion.

“I’m proud to join Gov. Pritzker in ensuring our public airports have the resources they need to thrive,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Illinois is the transportation hub of North America, with aviation is a crucial part of the multimodal system that makes it hum. By moving cargo, transporting passengers, providing critical general aviation services, and generating economic growth, aviation is what makes Illinois.”

The airports in central Illinois and how much they received are listed below:

Effingham County Memorial Airport – $5 million

Central Illinois Regional Airport – $3.79 million

Coles County Municipal Airport – $2.23 million

University of Illinois Willard Airport – $2 million

Decatur Airport – $1.5 million

Taylorville Municipal Airport – $1.4 million

Vermillion Regional Airport – $850,000

Pontiac Municipal Airport – $750,000

Shelby County Airport – $460,000

Rantoul National Aviation Center – $200,000

Central Illinois Regional Airport released a statement on Thursday regarding Pritzker’s announcement.

“On behalf of the Bloomington Normal Airport Authority and our community, we send our appreciation to Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation,” said Alan Sender, Chairman of the Bloomington Normal Airport Authority. “Our roads are the welcome mat to our facility for the tens of thousands of passengers and guests we host each month at Central Illinois Regional Airport. This funding will allow the Airport Authority to complete the rehabilitation and repair of these roads expeditiously and cost effectively.”