DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 200 local police and county sheriff’s departments across Illinois are joining the Illinois State Police this weekend to start an increased traffic law enforcement effort ahead of the 4th of July.

The effort, officials said, will be focusing specifically on impaired and unbuckled drivers and passengers. It will begin Friday and last through July 5, encompassing the three weekends leading up to and after Independence Day.

Decatur Police is among those departments that are taking part in the effort.

“It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink, use marijuana or other drugs,” said Decatur Police Sergeant Steve Hagemeyer. “Our officers will be working around the clock to keep impaired drivers off the roads and enforce all other traffic laws. We’re doing it to save lives.”

Hagemeyer also listed several tips that people can follow to ensure they, their family and friends have a happy and safe summer and 4th of July celebration:

Designate a sober driver and give them the car keys before going out

Don’t let friends and family members drive under the influence

If drunk or impaired by marijuana and other drugs, take mass transit, use a ride-share app or call a sober friend or family member

Report drunk drivers by pulling over and calling 911

Make sure everyone in a vehicle is wearing a seatbelt

This enforcement effort is being conducted as part of three IDOT programs: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High, Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket.” The enforcement is also running concurrently with an IDOT media campaign advocating that “It’s Not a Game” to drive impaired.