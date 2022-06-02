SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The CDC has upgraded the COVID-19 transmission level for Sangamon, Menard, Logan and McLean Counties from medium to high in its latest map of the country.

One week ago, these four counties were among 30 Illinois counties that were listed in the medium level by the CDC. However, a week’s worth of additional data has led officials to reclassify them into the high level. 19 counties in Illinois are now classified in the high level, up from five last week.

People in these counties are advised to wear a mask indoors and take the recommended actions for medium- and low-level classifications, which are listed below.

The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level for each county:

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days The percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days

Using this data, the CDC classifies a county’s community level as being low, medium or high.

31 counties, including Champaign, DeWitt, Ford and Macon Counties, are listed as having a medium level of transmission, where they were last week. Christian, Piatt and Vermilion Counties have been upgraded into the medium level. People living in these counties who are at high risk for severe illness are advised to talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions, in addition to taking the recommended actions for the low-level classification.

52 counties, including Cumberland, Coles, Douglas, Effingham, Iroquois, Moultrie and Shelby Counties are still listed as having a low level of transmission, as they did last week. People living in these counties are advised to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.