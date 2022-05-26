CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC said on Thursday that 44 of Illinois 102 counties are now at a medium or high community risk level for COVID-19 transmission, according to its latest map of the country.

This number is up from the 23 the CDC listed on May 16. Several counties listed on that date have also been upgraded from a medium level to a high level of transmission.

The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level for each county:

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days The percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days

Using this data, the CDC classifies a county’s community level as being low, medium or high.

58 Illinois counties are still listed as having a low transmission level, including Iroquois, Vermilion, Piatt, Moultrie, Douglas, Coles, Effingham, Cumberland, Shelby and Christian Counties. People living in these counties are advised to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

30 counties are listed in the medium level, including Edgar, Champaign, Ford, McLean, DeWitt, Macon, Logan, Menard and Sangamon Counties. People living in these counties who are at high risk for severe illness are advised to talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions, in addition to taking the recommended actions for the low-level classification.

14 counties are listed in the high level; all of these counties are clustered around Chicago and around Peoria. People in these counties are advised to wear a mask indoors and take the recommended actions for medium- and low-level classifications.